RCFP tipsheet helps journalists access immigration, deportation records

The American immigration system is made up of a complex web of federal, state, and private entities. When requesting records from agencies, journalists must have an understanding of immigration enforcement and the different bodies that control this information to ensure they send the requests to the right source.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has published a new tipsheet (in English and Spanish) to help journalists access public records while reporting on immigration and deportation. It is available here: https://www.rcfp.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/RCFP-Tipsheet-on-Immigration-System-Records-Access.pdf