Positioning your newsroom for success with AI, and all things digital

Join the Reynolds Journalism Institute on Zoom on Wednesday, June 24, 2-3 p.m. CT, to hear from the News Media Help Desk and Potter Digital Ambassadors about artificial intelligence in journalism.

We'll talk about what news publishers have tried, what's working and how your newsroom can leverage this technology to stay sustainable.

These lessons are just a sample of the many ways the Help Desk and the ambassadors can support local news organizations as they navigate digital change.

Free to NNA members; $100 for the public

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/positioning_for_success_ai