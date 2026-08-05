On behalf of the Michigan Press Association, welcome!

Dear NNA Members,

On behalf of the Michigan Press Association, we want to tell you how excited we are to welcome you to Detroit this September for the NNA Annual Convention.

If you haven't visited Detroit in a while, you're in for a wonderful surprise. The city's remarkable revitalization has transformed it into one of the country's most vibrant destinations, with a thriving downtown, outstanding restaurants, beautiful riverfront, rich history, and warm Midwestern hospitality. We know you'll enjoy experiencing all that the Motor City has to offer while reconnecting with friends and colleagues from across the newspaper industry.

Michigan has a long and proud newspaper tradition, and we're honored to host you for what promises to be an outstanding convention. We hope you'll take time to explore the city, meet our members, and experience firsthand the energy and excitement that make Detroit such a special place.

We look forward to seeing you in September and welcoming you to Pure Michigan!

Safe travels,

Jim Tarrant

Executive Director, Michigan Press Association

Lisa McGraw

Public Policy Manager, MPA

Public Policy Manager, NNA

Brad Thompson

President, Detroit Legal News Publishing LLC