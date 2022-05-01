Oh newspapers, how I love thee — let me count the ways

Promote the multiple ways newspapers can be reused, zero-waste footprint

While this is somewhat of a love letter to newspapers (haha — I'm only partially kidding), let's count all the ways that we can use newspapers beyond reading the current events and news of our communities and supporting local businesses.

In a world growing more conscious of climate change, it is more important than ever to promote all the zero-waste aspects of your newspaper.

I read in a study years back that newspaper subscribers often feel guilty if they don’t read the newspaper and issues start to pile up. Let your readers know they never have to feel guilty!

Using an item more than once is one foundation of a living a sustainable lifestyle. Promote all these ways your newspaper can be used a second time around:

wrapping gifts

fire starter

packing material

shelf or drawer liner

table/floor liner for projects

seed pots (Read more in photo caption at right.)

use instead of paper towels to wash windows

storing fruit — helps ripen tomatoes; stores apples for longevity

compost material — this turns into soil amendments for gardeners (Read more in photo caption at right.)

Are there any other ways you reuse your newspaper? Share them with us by emailing kate@nna.org.

Kate Decker is the managing editor of Publishers’ Auxiliary and the associate director of the National Newspaper Association. Email her at kate@nna.org.