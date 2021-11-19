NNA welcomes progress on portion of Local Journalism Sustainability Act

Contact: Tonda Rush, tonda@nna.org

The National Newspaper Association today welcomed news that the sections of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act that would provide tax credits for newsroom jobs have survived as part of the Build Back Better Act passed by the House of Representatives.

NNA Chair Brett Wesner, publisher of Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma, said the payroll tax credits would help many NNA members if they are adopted as part of the BBB reconciliation legislation.

“NNA has long supported all of the sections of the LJSA, including the tax credit for local advertisers that did not survive into this BBB legislation, but we are gratified that at least one part of it is moving forward,” Wesner said. “The recognition by Congress that local journalism is important is probably the most encouraging gesture, an element that is almost as important as the tangible aid that the payroll tax will provide. We appreciate the leadership on both sides of the Capitol who have kept this issue alive.

“NNA is taking no position on the larger BBB legislation, in keeping with our charter to speak out only on issues directly affecting newspapers. But we are encouraged by signs of Senate support for keeping this tax credit in the package as it is considered by the Senate.”