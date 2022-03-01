NNA and NNAF board committee planning 2022 national readership survey

PENSACOLA, Florida — A National Newspaper Association and NNA Foundation joint committee is currently planning the 2022 national readership survey, which will be conducted by Susquehanna Polling and Research Inc. in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The following board members, NNA members and staff comprise this committee: NNA Chair Brett Wesner, president of Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma; NNAF President Matt Adelman, publisher, Douglas (Wyoming) Budget; NNA Vice Chair John Galer, publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois; NNAF Vice President Mike Fishman, publisher, Citizen Tribune, Morristown, Tennessee; NNA Treasurer Jeff Mayo, publisher, Cookson Hills Publishers Inc., Sallisaw, Oklahoma; NNAF Director Daniel Richardson, publisher, Magic Valley Publishing Inc., Camden, Tennessee; NNAF Director Janis Ware, publisher, The Atlanta Voice; NNAF Director Jeanie Hankins, publisher, The Wickenburg (Arizona) Sun; NNAF Director Jeanne Straus, Straus News, Chester, New York; NNA Past President Lockwood Phillips, publisher Carteret Publishing Company, Morehead City, North Carolina; NNA Past President and Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher of The News-Gazette in Lexington, Virginia; Robb Hicks, publisher, Buffalo (Wyoming) Bulletin; NNA Director of Public Policy Tonda Rush; NNA/NNAF Executive Director Lynne Lance and NNA/NNAF Associate Director Kate Decker.