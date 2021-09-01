Newspaper Association Managers (NAM) directors toast Heath
Sep 1, 2021
Newspaper Association Managers (NAM) toast longtime postal consultant Max Heath as they meet in Madison, Wisconsin, for their annual meeting. Clockwise from front left: David Thompson, Kentucky Press Association; Teresa Thompson and Dave Bordewyk, South Dakota Newspaper Association; Lynne Lance, National Newspaper Association; Monica Gilmore, Mississippi Press Association; Felicia Mason, Alabama Press Association; Layne Bruce, Mississippi Press Association; Jim Fogler, Florida Press Association.