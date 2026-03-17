Local News Day: Join the movement, support local news, strengthen communities

Local News Day is April 9, 2026. Mark your calendar.

Local News Day is a national day of action connecting communities with trusted local news. Our mission is simple: reconnect people to trusted local outlets, empower newsrooms to grow, and spark a national movement that sustains local news for generations.

Local News Day has a role for everyone who wants to take part.

Do you work at or run a company, nonprofit organization, or government office that supports local news? Partner with Local News Day to amplify your impact. Together, we’ll give your organization ready-to-use tools to engage your community and strengthen the trusted local news we all rely on. Sign up by April 2, 2026! Sign-up here.

Partner with Local News Day to amplify your impact. Together, we’ll give your organization ready-to-use tools to engage your community and strengthen the trusted local news we all rely on. Sign up by April 2, 2026! Sign-up here. Are you an individual committed to supporting local news? Add your voice to a national day of action. Sign up as a Local News Day supporter and help show why trusted local news matters to every community. Sign-up here.

Add your voice to a national day of action. Sign up as a Local News Day supporter and help show why trusted local news matters to every community. Sign-up here. Do you run a local newsroom? Put your newsroom on the map. Help neighbors find and subscribe to your trusted reporting. Sign up by March 26, 2026! Sign-up here.

Montana Free Press serves as the managing partner of Local News Day. More details are available at localnewsday.org or by emailing info@localnewsday.org.