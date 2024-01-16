Metro Creative Sales Idea of the Week: Easter
Jan 16, 2024
Plan and sell now for March revenue with Metro Creative's print, digital and social media program.
Sell an “Easter Tidings” Special Section!
- Dozens of Sponsor-Ready Easter Greeting Ads
- Section Cover Design & Promotion
- Web Ad Greeting Templates
Email & Social Media Marketing
- Promote to prospective advertisers with ready-to-use email marketing and social media features.
Editorial Features Also Included
- Build pages and sections around Easter articles and recipes to sell adjacent and native advertising.
Access Hundreds More Easter Ads & Images Here!
Plus, an Easter Gift for You: a free, 12-Page Themed Special Section. It is fully templated and ready to sell with articles and ad spots in place.
- View Section
- Get download access by emailing service@metro-email.com and using the subject, "Free Easter Inquiry."