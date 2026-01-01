Where are the digital sponsorship dollars?
Feb 26, 2026
- Actionable Strategies: How to package, price and pitch your digital inventory.
- How to Consider Creators: We’ll look at how individuals can play a role in your sales strategy.
- People + Process: What talents and structure you’ll need to effectively sell digital inventory.
- Julia Campbell, co-CEO, Local Media Association Press Forward
- Apryl Pilolli, Technology Director, Local Media Association
- Ciel Hunter, Chief Development Officer, Salt Lake Tribune
- David Grant, General Manager, Blue Engine Collaborative
