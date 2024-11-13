Legacy.com and iPublish now powering all Wick Communications obituary services

CHICAGO — Legacy.com and iPublish Media are thrilled to announce they are now providing fully-managed obituary services across all Wick Communications publications. Each of Wick’s 20 local newspapers are utilizing iPublish’ self-serve intake, with all customer and funeral home support provided by a white-glove, Legacy-managed team. All markets are also hosting their obituaries on Legacy’s platform. These interlocking services are optimized for Legacy’s future e-commerce and other revenue-generating upgrades, while allowing for customized bundles and other market-specific offerings.

These cohesive, streamlined services – and the promise of future revenue innovations – were key in Wick’s decision to trust Legacy and iPublish to manage their obituary intake and support.

“Obituaries are one of our most important revenue sources: We simply cannot survive without a robust obituary category. Each piece of this platform suite is a huge upgrade for us,” says John D’Orlando, chief operating officer of Wick Communications. “The new streamlined intake and extended support hours are a much better experience for our customers and funeral homes and takes the burden off our team. We simply couldn’t have such flexibility with any other platform.”

Wick was delighted with the seamless launch process. “I was impressed by how efficiently the iPublish and Legacy teams moved and how they helped us navigate challenges along the way,” says Alessia Alaimo, digital manager at Wick. “What really set them apart was their commitment to fully understanding our product, workflow, and the intricacies of our billing system to achieve full automation. By taking the time to master these details, they ensured that the launch was positioned for long-term success. Their remarkable flexibility in working around our schedule made the experience even better, and it’s been a pleasure collaborating with such skilled and experienced professionals.”

For Legacy and iPublish, the new Wick partnership marks the companies’ latest efforts to support newspapers with modern obituary solutions that combine the revenue-savings of wrap-around support services with the revenue-boost of optimized e-commerce. “We’re thrilled to provide Wick with a full-service, best-in-class integrated platform that’s ready for all the future innovations we have in store,” says Andrew Zimmon, co-founder and CEO of iPublish.

To learn more about how Legacy and iPublish can help with your obituary services, please contact sales@legacy.com.

ABOUT

Legacy’s media technology brands — iPublish Media Solutions, Memoriams, and Legacy.com — drive millions in self-service advertising and digital revenue for local news companies while building audience engagement. Our obituary content systems and order intake platforms are trusted by eight out of every 10 publishers to serve thousands of daily clients and reach millions of consumers every month. Visit sales.legacy.com to learn about new revenue-generating opportunities in your community.

Wick Communications, a family-owned media company, operates digital publications, newspapers, and specialty magazines across 10 Western states, from Alaska to Minnesota.