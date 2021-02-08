Laura Koch of Metro designs winning convention logo

PENSACOLA, Florida — Laura Koch, senior designer at Metro Creative Graphics Inc. in New York, New York, has topped all other National Newspaper Association members in an annual contest to design the convention logo, focusing on the theme, “We were local before local was cool.”

Each year, the NNA and NNAF invite member newspapers, local nonmember newspapers and allied members to submit their interpretations of the convention theme.

“It’s an approachable, playful, conversational theme so I wanted to convey that,” Koch said. “I think fonts play a big role in conveying the feel of any design so I started there, finding two fonts that play off of each other well. The bubble graphic enhanced the conversational feel of the theme. Having the colors match the NNAF logo gave it an appropriate professional feel, as well.”

The winner is awarded a complimentary registration to the Annual Convention & Trade Show, a $400+ value.

Koch has been a graphic designer at Metro for 11 years. Prior to that, Koch worked for newspapers in her hometown of Buffalo, New York.

“I was a graphic designer at the alternative newsweekly, Artvoice,” Koch said, “and then at the daily paper, The Buffalo News. The Buffalo News, a subscriber to Metro, was my foot-in-the-door with Metro.”

Members have another chance to win a complimentary 2021 convention registration just by entering the Better Newspaper Contest early. Submit your first entry by 11:59 p.m. Central on April 30, 2021, to be included in a drawing of Early Bird entrants. Newspapers have the same chance, no matter how many early entries are submitted.

The winner will be announced next month.

NNA’s Better Newspaper contests are the industry’s oldest and most prestigious recognition for the nation’s community newspapers. Each year, they draw an average of 1,500 entries from across the country, representing the finest in community journalism and advertising.

Contest entries are being accepted through June 25. Rules and submission forms are online, here. Winners will be notified in August. Questions can be directed to Kate Richardson at kate@nna.org.

The Annual Convention & Trade Show is September 30–October 2, 2021, at Hyatt Regency Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida. Online registration will open in March. Participants will have numerous opportunities to learn from peers and industry experts.