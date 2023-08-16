Kevin Kamen again chosen by Forbes for the tenth straight year to assist in valuing media tycoons

UNIONDALE, New York – For the tenth consecutive year Kevin Kamen, founder & CEO of New York-based Kamen & Co Group Services LLC — a multi-media valuation, accounting, and brokerage firm — has been selected to assist the wealth reporters at FORBES as they determine the financial value of the Richest Americans within the multi-media sphere.

Chase Peterson-Withorn, the editor for Forbes, personally reached out to Kamen and thanked him for his assistance in analyzing, calculating and forecasting the wealth of specific media billionaires.

Peterson-Withorn wrote to Kamen, “Thanks again for all your help, Kevin. It’s always so nice when expert sources like you are willing to help out and teach our journalists a thing or two!”

Forbes wealth reporter Jemima McEvoy, also wrote Kamen, “You’re amazing! Thank you so much for your help!”

The Forbes 400 listing is scheduled to be published in late September/October and the significant contributions and hard work of Kamen will be acknowledged by Forbes in that issue.