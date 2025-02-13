Katherine G. Johnson: Making history for women and African American culture

Celebrate both Black History Month (February) and Women’s History Month (March) with this Kid Scoop page about the remarkable NASA mathematician Katherine G. Johnson. She calculated data for space flights and was known as “a human computer.”

Katherine G. Johnson’s hard work and determination with math took her to work with John Glenn when he first orbited the earth in 1962 and later when he was on the Apollo space flights. Connect the children in your circulation area with the excitement of math.

