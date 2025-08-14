Combating Garden Bugs and Spelling Bugs

Some bugs are healthy for your garden. But errors or “bugs” in spelling words are pests and need “catching.” With this Kid Scoop page, young gardeners learn about the role of bugs in the cultivation of plants. They’ll use bug “code” in reading, creativity in writing, and calculating with “bug math.” Garden shops and educational foundations make perfect sponsors of Kid Scoop pages that combine science, reading, writing, and math fun. Take a look!

Parents and teachers know that lazy summer days can lead to the Summer Slump — lack of attention to reading and math skills — which leads to slow start-up for learning at back-to-school time. Kid Scoop fills the gap between spring and fall semesters with summer skill practice disguised as Fun, Fun, Fun!

Attention Circulation and Advertising Managers: Kid Scoop offers you both online and print opportunities to capture new subscribers and revenue:

Kid Scoop Online: perfect for teachers and parents to download and use in class or fun practice at home. Your newspaper becomes essential for learning.

Kid Scoop in Print: the weekly page, available in various page sizes and formats. Ideal for parents who want the best learning opportunities for their children.

The Kid Scoop WRAP: capture immediate interest in your newspaper on newsstands and doorsteps.

Kid Scoop Junior in print weekly for parents of preschoolers (ages 2-5) to start their little learners off on the right literacy foot. This feature is a great way to reach Newcomers to your community. Again, use it as a Wrap.

Kid Scoop News, a monthly publication that produces new revenue for newspapers, press associations and individual partners. Robust guidance from the Kid Scoop team shows you how to grow revenue and give this exciting publication to children in grades 3-5 from September through May. Accelerated students love the challenging reading and math puzzles and stimulating writing assignments. The more kids read, the more they succeed! Over 100,000 children in five states are receiving Kid Scoop News as a sparkling literacy resource.

And Kid Scoop can help you start or upgrade your NIE program with the Kid Scoop Newspaper in Education Construction Kit.

Kid Scoop also provides teachers with hundreds of Teacher Activity Packages (with one free download!) through the Kid Scoop website.

For assistance with all these opportunities for revenue growth, please contact Dan “The Gardener” Dalton at patiodan@kidscoop.com or 909-793-9890.