J-Ad Graphics Newspaper Publishing sold to JAMS Media LLC and its View Newspaper Group of Lapeer, Michigan

The Jacobs Family has sold its J-Ad Graphics publishing business to JAMS Media LLC and its View Newspaper Group of Lapeer, Michigan, according to Joe Bella, independent broker with BVC LLC. Joe Bella represented the Jacobs family in the transaction.

Legal details of the transaction were finalized on May 10. Financial specifics have not been made public.

Weekly production of the Hastings Banner, The Reminder, and J-Ad’s newspapers in Battle Creek, Marshall, and Lowell will continue under the View Newspaper Group name. Based in Lapeer, Michigan, the View Newspaper Group operates primarily on the east side of the state with 14 free circulation and paid subscription community newspapers covering 10 Michigan counties. It prints more than 250,000 copies on both a weekly and daily basis.

According to J-Ad Graphics CEO Fred Jacobs, most employees will be retained though changes are likely in production and delivery operations.

“I realized keeping the business going was becoming more difficult due to rising costs, machine maintenance, and declining advertising dollars,” Jacobs said. “I felt an obligation to do what was necessary to keep our papers going even if it meant selling them to an outside firm."

The purchase of J-Ad Graphics fits the template of the View Newspaper Group whose exponential growth began in 2003 with the launch of the Lapeer Area View by company president and founder Rick Burrough.

“The Jacobs family has been great stewards of the J-Ad group of newspapers,” Burrough said. “When the family decided it was time for them to sell their papers, they sought us out knowing of our success in the community newspaper business and our reputation for treating stakeholders — readers, advertisers, vendors, and employees — with fairness and respect.”

The Jacobs family was represented by Joe Bella, an affiliate of Business Valuation Consulting LLC. Contact Joe@bellco-llc.com, 1-574-276-1547.