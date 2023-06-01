House Oversight hearing leaves Delivering for America plan on track for now

The House Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce held a hearing in May on the Delivering for America Plan. The proceeding was narrow in scope with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as the only witness.

DeJoy defended the large increases applied to Market Dominant mail, asserting that the 2006 rate cap amounted to a “subsidy” and constituted a “defective” pricing model, claiming he has to “tape a quarter to every Periodical” delivered.

The leadership of the full committee and subcommittee offered no challenge to DeJoy, nor do they appear inclined to inhibit him from carrying forward the plan at this time.