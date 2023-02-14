Hoffmann media group acquires Florida healthcare news group

UNIONDALE, New York – Hoffmann Media Group, the parent company of Florida Weekly newspapers, has purchased Florida Healthcare News, a group of more than two dozen editions of free distribution publications based in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Healthcare News was established by Dr. Barry Levine in 1987. The staff of 12 editors, writers, and employees will remain with the new company.

The publication is a solo direct mailed quarterly distributed to nearly 500,000 Florida residents over the age of 50 in 25 locations, and is also hand-delivered to hospitals, doctors’ offices, dentists, assisted living facilities, and retirement communities.

Kevin Kamen, president/ CEO of New York-based Kamen & Co Group Services, LLC, a multi-media appraisal, accounting, and brokerage firm, represented Dr. Levine in the transaction.