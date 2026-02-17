Forum Communications to acquire Midwest newspaper portfolio from Wick Communications

SIERRA VISTA, Arizona — Forum Communications Company announced Jan. 14, 2025, that it has reached an agreement to acquire a portfolio of six Midwest newspapers and related assets from Wick Communications, expanding Forum’s footprint across the northern Plains and reinforcing its commitment to locally owned, community-focused journalism.

Collectively, these newspapers serve communities across Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota and represent more than a century of combined local journalism. Many of the publications date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries and have long played a central role as trusted sources of news, civic information and community storytelling in their respective markets.

The newspapers included in the transaction are the Sidney (Montana) Herald, Williston (North Dakota) Herald, Pierre (South Dakota) Capital Journal, Madison (South Dakota) Daily Leader, Fergus Falls (Minnesota) Daily Journal, Wahpeton (North Dakota) Daily News and Hankinson (North Dakota) News Monitor.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is representing Wick Communications in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

Wick Communications is a third-generation, family owned and operated media company based in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

“We're excited about the future of these community publications and the talented employees who work hard every day to produce local journalism and advertising for communities in the upper Midwest,” said Josh O'Connor, CEO of Wick Communications. “Forum Communications will be a fantastic steward of these publications, as they fit perfectly into their existing local footprint of news coverage throughout the upper Midwest.”

Forum Communications Company, headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, is a fifth-generation, family owned media company with more than 30 newspapers, television stations and digital platforms across the upper Midwest.

“These publications fit perfectly within our existing footprint of local news coverage and will allow us to continue expanding our impact throughout the upper Midwest region,” said Bill Marcil, Jr., president and CEO of Forum Communications. “With the acquisition of these six news titles, Forum Communications will secure its place as the largest news-gathering organization in the upper Midwest.”

The newspapers will continue to serve their communities with local news, information and coverage following the ownership transition.

