Feature ideas from the past, pets and genuine concern to increase advertising

Let’s break the mold of previous columns, which focused on a single topic. Today, let’s circle the bases with some random thoughts.

• King Solomon, the son of David and third king of Israel, is regarded as the wisest man who ever lived. So when he said, “There is nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9), we can apply that principle to our advantage. Looking back at what newspapers did decades ago can be helpful and insightful.

A few websites in my hometown are displaying images of our newspaper pages from 50-plus years ago — especially front pages and sports pages. Reflecting on those, a couple of things immediately struck me. Front pages of those newspapers were filled with local stories — 10 to 14 stories, many of them with one-column headlines. While not great design, they certainly show diligence in providing information. That abundance of stories wasn’t the result of having large staffs, but a newspaper culture that demanded extensive coverage of the community, from schools to civic clubs to local government to churches.

Photos were smaller than what we often see today, but they always included the names of people in the photo — a practice that is sorely missing in many papers today.

What struck me the most, though, were inside pages that demonstrated plenty of thought went into attracting advertising dollars. In one issue, there were several ads congratulating the local hospital on its anniversary. Other pages contained ads saluting the local high school’s success in football or basketball. Those are ad campaigns where non-traditional advertisers will eagerly participate.

Since this year marks the 250th anniversary for the United States, consider how your newspaper can capitalize. Patriotism never goes out of style, and many non-traditional advertisers will be quick to jump on that bandwagon. Make plans for celebrating this anniversary around your July 4th issue.

Bottom line: Survey papers from 40-50 years ago and see if there are advertising ideas you can resurrect. Try to compile a list of ideas for each month and sell them as a package, which will eliminate repeat calls.

• Be alert to new ad ideas. I never would have thought of this one, but some papers are offering “pet obituaries.” Those are paid notices where someone includes a picture of their deceased pet and details about that pet — how long the pet was in the family’s life, what it meant to the family, etc.

Use wording like this to promote the pet obituary: “This is a meaningful way to share memories and celebrate the joy this pet brought into the family’s life. Unlike traditional obituaries, those of pets can highlight the unique quirks and memories that made the pet special — from favorite treats to the way the pet would greet the owner at the door or provide comfort in hard times.”

While we never had anyone want to place an ad about a deceased pet, we did have considerable interest in a “Pet Paws” feature every December. Because people love their pets, they were eager to place an ad with a picture of their pet, its name and the name of the owners. Charge $20 to $25 and set a minimum goal of 40 for a page. That will bring in $800-$1,000 for a page.

Bottom line: Many people value their pets so much that they’ll gladly dish out up to $25 to have their pet’s picture in the paper. Surround those with ads from pet-related businesses, such as veterinary clinics and pet-supply businesses.

• Never get to the point that you believe you have “arrived” as a leader. It has been rightly said that the best way to learn leadership is to watch others. That is why it is important to be involved in organizations such as NNA, where you can learn from others — from their wins as well as their losses. You can read all kinds of books from effective leaders, but the opportunity to get to know leaders personally will be invaluable. I cherish the many memories and lessons learned at NNA conventions and lobbying trips to Washington, D.C., where we had plenty of opportunities to converse over a meal.

As a final thought on leadership in the newspaper, one of the best pieces of advice I ever heard was that a good leader shows genuine interest in the personal lives of employees/co-workers. That goes right along with offering to help them and standing up for them.

Bottom line: An effective leader doesn’t make life revolve around himself/herself. Genuine concern for others is an endearing quality.

Chip Hutcheson is the retired publisher of The Times Leader in Princeton, Kentucky. He was NNA president in 2015. He currently serves as a content strategist for Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention. Email him at chiphutcheson@yahoo.com