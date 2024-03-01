Community Newspaper Postal Survey 2024

Help the NNAF gather data on the USPS handling of newspapers for a chance to win a free condo stay on Pensacola Beach.

Donation and survey NOT required to enter (but encouraged)

You do not have to be a member of the National Newspaper Association

Suggested donation: $100

The more you donate = more entries to win

One entry per person

The deadline to enter is midnight May 1, 2024.

Visit: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/postal_survey

The winner will be drawn live through ZOOM on June 3, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. CT.