Celebrating women at the helm of community newspapers

At publishers’ conferences in recent years, a glance around meeting rooms shows more women than ever own and publish newspapers, large and small. In 2022, NNA is celebrating women in community newspapers. This month, we highlight Clara Garcia, publisher and editor of the Valencia County News-Bulletin in Belen New Mexico, and Deone McWilliams, owner of the Northside Vibes by Flavor News in Richmond, Virginia. If you know of women publishing community newspapers, or if you are a female publisher who would like to be included, email terisaylor@hotmail.com.

Scroll down to read the articles.