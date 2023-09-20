Celebrate and remember the lives of our late newspaper colleagues, 2022-2023
Sep 20, 2023
A copy of the NNA member necrology (fall 2022-fall 2023) is available for download here.
The necrology contains names and obituaries for NNA members who perished since our last Annual Convention & Trade Show, October 2022:
Ralph Alldredge, 79
Linda Beerman, 76
Tom Bell, 80
James Boone, 87
Carter Hodding III, 88
Theresa Marie “Terry” Coady, 87
Fred Connors, 77
Alan Cruikshank, 75
Carol Goss Daniels, 59
Jo Ann Edgecombe, 74
Dick Emerson, 82
Eileen Evans, 92
Mary Fisher, 74
Mike Gackle, 71
Robert “Bob” Goodyear, 85
Dennis Hall, 71
Arlys Hawkes, 89
Harry LaRoy Hix, 84
Rhonda Humble, 66
Arthur H. Kern, 76
Robert “Bob” Kerr, 63
Barbara King, 72
William “Bill” Kinney, 89
Carl Ray Lewis, 52
Bill McAllister, 81
Dayle McGaha, 88
Joan Meyer, 98
Bob Moody, 90
Marvin Ness, 90
Russell Pierce, 81
Bob Pinkerton, 90
Virginia Rhoades, 91
Steve Robertson, 70
Sharon Taylor, 86