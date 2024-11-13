BLOX Audience+ delivers turnkey compliance with the FTC's Click-to-Cancel Rule

The FTC's new Click-to-Cancel Rule is a wake-up call for subscription-based businesses. Finalized on October 16, 2024, the rule mandates that it must be as simple for consumers to cancel their subscriptions as it was for them to sign up. This is a significant modernization of the Negative Option Rule, which aims to protect consumers from misleading subscription practices and ensure transparency in recurring billing.

For publishers and subscription-dependent businesses, the Click-to-Cancel Rule emphasizes the importance of clear disclosures and obtaining explicit consent from consumers. It also requires providing an easy and functional cancellation mechanism, whether online or by phone. Non-compliance is extremely risky, with steep penalties for each violation — so it’s crucial for businesses to adapt quickly.



COMPLIANCE AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

New government mandates can be scary, but there’s a quick and easy way to address the FTC’s Click-to-Cancel conundrum.

Self-Serve Cancel* for BLOX Audience+ provides an intuitive, hassle-free end-user cancellation workflow that doesn’t just meet regulatory requirements. It helps subscription businesses improve end-user experiences, reduce labor for customer service teams and retain as many subscribers as possible through designated save rates.

With Self-Serve Cancel for BLOX Audience+, you’ll achieve compliance while contributing to the long-term success of your business. It’s an easy win-win.

HOW TO GET STARTED WITH SELF-SERVE CANCEL

If you're already a BLOX Audience+ and Premium Credit Card Management customer, you can enable Self-Serve Cancel to comply with the Click-to-Cancel Rule in just a few easy steps.

Not yet on board with BLOX Audience+ and Premium Credit Card Management? Contact today to confidently navigate the evolving compliance landscape while unlocking new opportunities for revenue growth and subscriber engagement.