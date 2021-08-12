Bingo ⁠— August 12

Join your NNA friends for Bingo on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/ 6 p.m. MT/ 5 p.m. PT (U.S. and Canada). ... We'll play one 'Bingo' winner per round, then 'blackout' to close out the event. There will be a tie breaker in the event of a tie.

Big thanks to our sponsor, Modulist!

FREE to NNA members.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/bingo_aug_12

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

If you register last-minute and need Bingo cards, email lynne@nna.org.