Beat the Rush with UPS

The holiday season will be here before you know it. Whether you're shipping gifts across the country or sending products to customers, planning ahead can help you avoid delays and keep shipments moving smoothly during the busiest time of year.

Start by reviewing the 2026 Year-End Holiday Schedule and key shipping deadlines, so you can stay on track throughout peak season. With reliable service, flexible shipping options and tools designed to simplify the process, UPS helps you ship with confidence when it matters most.

As a valued NNA member, you have access to UPS savings, including up to 65% on domestic UPS Next Day Air® and 42% on UPS® Ground services. Enroll a new account or connect your existing UPS account today to start taking advantage of these member- rates and prepare for a successful shipping season.

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UPS My Choice®

With UPS My Choice®, recipients can manage deliveries on their terms. From tracking packages to redirecting shipments or updating delivery instructions, it's an easy way to stay in control during the holiday rush.

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Add an Extra Layer of Protection

From severe weather to damaged packages, unexpected shipping issues can happen when you least expect them. InsureShield® Shipping Protection helps protect your shipments so you can send with greater confidence throughout peak season. Simply enter the value of goods in the declared value* field of a UPS® approved shipping system to begin enjoying these benefits.

DISCLAIMER

UPS Service Guarantee not available for all shipments. Visit ups.com/serviceguarantee for details. Terms apply. UPS may change rates, terms, and/or end any applicable discounts at any time without notice. Discounts off UPS daily rates. Rates are limited to shipping from the U.S. only. Rates and any applicable discounts are subject to change at any time without notice.

Insurance coverage is offered through UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc., a licensed insurance producer. If you elect protection for your shipment, it will be insured under a policy of insurance (the “Policy”), but you are not an insured under the Policy. In the event of a loss covered under such Policy, any resulting claim payment will be directed to you as a loss payee. All insurance-related information is provided by UPS Capital and does not in any way alter or amend the terms, conditions, or exclusions of the Policy. Insurance coverage is not available in all jurisdictions or on all shipments.

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