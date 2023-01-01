2023 BNEC, BNAC open for submissions

The National Newspaper Association Foundation's 2023 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest and Better Newspaper Editorial Contest are open to NNA members and nonmembers. The NNA member fee is $20 per entry; nonmember fee is $40 an entry.

Categories and rules are available on the contest page. Entries must be published between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. Exception: Best Newspaper Website in the BNEC, which is judged ‘in place.’ Digital versions (i.e. PDFs or JPEGs) of tearsheets/ads/etc. must bear the name of the newspaper and date of issue.

DEADLINE: Entries must be submitted online before 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2023.

“EARLY BIRD” INCENTIVE: Early contest entries translate into a chance to win ONE free registration and award ceremony ticket to the Annual Convention & Trade Show in Jacksonville, Florida, valued at more than $400. One winner will be drawn. Early bird entry must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, to qualify. Each newspaper will earn one chance to win, regardless of the number of entries submitted.

Register each year at https://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/NationalNewspaperAssociationFoundation.aspx