Your donations are essential to our ongoing mission and the future of newspapers

NNAF is a 501(c)(3) organization. Your gifts will be fully tax-deductible. Please remember that until the end of 2020, your gifts may be 100% deductible under the CARES act. In 2021, the deduction goes back to 60%.

We know community newspapers play a vital role in the civic education of America’s voters; however, we find it harder with each passing year to earn the revenue that allows us to report on public bodies and cover our communities thoroughly on civic and social issues. We know that many believe they can get the news they need to be good citizens on the internet.

The National Newspaper Association Foundation will spend the next year focused on ways in which we can raise the public’s awareness of the essential role community newspapers play in educating everyone so they can make informed decisions.

Your donation will be used for a scholarship for a newspaper executive to receive training at the 2021 NNA Convention & Trade Show. The qualifying newspaper must show editorial excellence and dedication to their community. All newspapers will be eligible to enter.

Your donations also will help us continue the very successful News Fellows program that brings up to eight journalism students from around the country to Washington, D.C., in March in conjunction with NNA’s Community Newspaper Leadership Summit. The NNAF hopes to restart this program in 2022. Make sure to read Publishers’ Auxiliary in 2021 for features on past Fellows!

NNAF is a 501(c)(3) organization. Your gifts will be fully tax-deductible.

