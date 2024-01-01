Write your stories in your head

I’ve spent much of my life writing about people caught up in perilous and life-threatening situations.

Driving to the office from an accident, fire, court house or other location, I would write a provocative, short, five- or six-word headline in my head.

Next I composed the opening sentence in my head in 15 words or less. That’s as challenging as a headline.

Both headline and opening have to grab your readers and hold their attention.

I always made sure my verbs were active and my word choices compelling.

I could count the words and turn prepositions into adjectives, then perhaps eliminate the adjectives.

Finally, I had to know how the final sentence — again in 15 words or less — would read. That often was a quote from one of the principle characters that seemed to wrap up the thrust of the article or an allusion to the opening sentence.

You’ve guessed it. I’m a minimalist. Less is more.

My stories tend to be short and to the point. This essay has only 232 words.

That’s how I still write essays, articles and flash fiction. It is a well-established process in my mind.

Whatever way you write, develop a process that works for you. Use it over and over.

It becomes like the practiced stroke of a golfer or baseball player.

The more you do it, the better you become.

Jerry Bellune is a writing coach and author of "The Art of Compelling Writing, Volume 1."