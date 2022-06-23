The Publisher's Gambit with Gordon Borrell

Jun 23, 2022

As a member of the National Newspaper Association, you're invited to an exclusive webinar: The Publisher's Gambit with Gordon Borrell on Thursday, June 23, 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. MT/9:30 a.m. PT

The well-renowned Gordon Borrell, Founder of Borrell Associates, will be speaking on a virtual fireside chat to discuss media trends and opportunities over the next decade against a backdrop of digital disruption.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN

  • The 10-year outlook for the media industry
  • The $92 billion opportunity in local advertising
  • Urgent actions media organizations can take to survive and thrive tomorrow
  • The hottest digital products you need to start selling
  • How revenue leaders can boost digital pipeline and revenue

WHO’S IT FOR?

  • CEOs, presidents, publishers and senior executives
  • Revenue and strategy leaders in news publishing, broadcast and radio

Reserve your spot: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/3916548079078/WN_7BVGmLTiQBadhzcbgL4B7g

Free registration is limited to the first 500 people to register. 