NNAF creates funding resources list for members

PENSACOLA, Florida — NNA members seeking additional funds to support their news business can now access potential grants through the NNA website.

The list, which is updated on an ongoing basis, provides links to journalism funders and funding opportunities for newsrooms of various sizes, as well as special projects.

The list resides within the members-only portion of the NNA/NNAF website; look for Funding Resources under the Resources. The grants are highly diverse, with some dedicated to public interest journalism and furthering knowledge of specific topics, while others are intended to support investigative journalism and skill development for those entering the field and more.

Those who are aware of other grants or funding opportunities to benefit the industry are asked to share details with Lynne Lance (lynne@nna.org) so they may be added to the list.

“Members frequently seek ideas to boost revenue,” said Lynne Lance, NNA Executive Director. “This tool is an efficient way to explore new funding options.”