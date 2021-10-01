NNA and other organizations ask Court to continue audio transmissions

National Newspaper Association in September joined 76 other organizations lead by the Project on Governmental Oversight (POGO) to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stick with audio transmission of oral arguments.

The Court, which has long resisted live electronic transmission of arguments, began during COVID-19 shutdowns to provide an audio feed. The Court reconvenes for its 2021-22 term Oct. 1 and has said it would keep the audio feed through December.

The POGO letter asks the justices to make the audio permanent, arguing that the access permits journalists and others who cannot afford to travel to hear the Court in session. The letter is available here: https://www.nna.org/pub/doc/09-08-21-POGO-Letter-on-Permanent-SCOTUS-Live-Audio.pdf