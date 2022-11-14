MCM Media and Kathy Svidal acquire Devil's Lake (ND) Journal

DEVIL'S LAKE, North Dakota – Kathy Svidal and MCM Media have acquired the Devil's Lake Journal and the Country Peddler in North Dakota from Gannett Co. Inc.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Gannett in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

MCM Media owns the Thief River Falls Times and The Northern Watch in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where Kathy Svidal serves as publisher. Svidal was previously publisher of the Devil's Lake Journal for more than 35 years. She will be bringing back Louise Oleson, former editor at the Journal for 17 years.

Svidal is excited to be back in the community and working with the local staff at the Devil's Lake Journal again. “This community has always been very supportive of the Devil's Lake Journal and I am looking forward to hearing from local community as we work to provide exceptional local news coverage.” she said.