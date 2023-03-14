Little Village Monthly acquires Draft Horse Journal Magazine of Iowa

UNIONDALE, New York — Little Village Magazine ⁠— a monthly news and culture magazine that produces two distinct print editions to serve the eastern and central Iowa areas and is based in Iowa City, Iowa, with a second office in Des Moines ⁠— has acquired the assets of The Draft Horse Journal Magazine, a glossy family-owned and internationally-operated publication that was first published in 1964.

Lynn Telleen sold the heavy horse title to Matthew Steele, owner of Little Village Monthly. Kevin Kamen, president/CEO of New York–based Kamen & Co Group Services LLC, represented Telleen.

The publication’s editorial coverage focuses on all aspects of the heavy horse trade, including in-depth features, profiles on the best of the best, show results, market reports, veterinarian and legal advice, history and more.