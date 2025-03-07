Join your colleagues at the Hilton Minneapolis for the NNAF's 139th Annual Convention & Trade Show

The headquarters of the NNA Foundation's 139th Annual Convention & Trade Show is the Hilton Minneapolis at 1001 Marquette Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN 55403.

The event is Thursday, Oct. 9 through Friday Oct. 10, 2025. NNA Allied Partner Interlink will be hosting a user workshop the day prior on Wed., Oct. 8. More details coming soon.

Discounted room rates of $209/night are available for stays Oct. 8-12. Book by Sept. 17, 2025.

Book online at hotel.nnafoundation.org

Book via telephone at (612) 376-1000

Please note: Only book your room online through the above link. Please do not fall for any other discounted rate offers. The NNA Foundation Board of Directors thanks you for booking your overnight stay at our host hotel. This allows us to keep convention costs affordable.