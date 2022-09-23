JCPA clears key Senate committee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Kate Decker, kate@nna.org

The National Newspaper Association today applauded the work of Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, to move the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act toward final enactment in the Senate.

The legislation was approved this week by the Senate Judiciary Committee and now awaits floor action.

NNA also thanked its industry partner, News/Media Alliance, for its perseverance in working out objections to the bill.

The legislation would allow news organizations to jointly negotiate for payments by large social media platforms for the use of news gathered by legacy newsrooms. A companion bill is pending in the House Judiciary Committee.