GNI News Consumer Insights Webinar Training

Recently Google has launched an updated version of News Consumer Insights (NCI) which provides key insights and actionable recommendations based on your Google Analytics data to help grow Reader Engagement and Reader Revenue. You can select your Google Analytics account within the tool to identify reader funnel optimization opportunities.

Join us for a webinar on Thursday, April 8 at 12 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. CT/ 10 a.m. MT/ 9 a.m. PT, where Google will go through the NCI dashboard and focus on best practices on how to extract actionable insights for your reader engagement.

