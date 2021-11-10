Free business and training resources, Google News Initiative's Digital Growth Program

The Digital Growth Program is Google News Initiative's efforts to help you grow your digital businesses, leveraging the best of Google, industry experts and news publishers globally. We regularly add and refresh resources to keep you ahead of the industry.

Join a webinar for NNA members on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. CT/ 12 p.m. MT/ 11 a.m. PT, or visit the site.

Register for the webinar here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/free_business_and_training_resources