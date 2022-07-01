Former longtime Tullahoma News publisher passes

Longtime Tullahoma (Tennessee) News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83.

Craig died in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on June 19, 1938, to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (Pennsylvania) High School career filled with sports, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time, he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami in 1960 resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami.

During this time, he met and married Marilyn McGuirt of Miami, and they had two children, Pamela and Colby, who both now reside in Atlanta. He also attended the University of Miami, studying journalism. The family moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee, where Craig took a position with the Morris Simon group of newspapers, which was headquartered in Tullahoma. Following the sale of this group four years later to Lakeway Publishers Inc. of Morristown, he became assistant publisher and eventually publisher for 24 years of the Tullahoma News and a corporate vice president for six weekly newspapers in the area for Lakeway.

R. Jack Fishman, chairman of the Lakeway Board, said, “We were so very happy and pleased to have had a person with the interest in serving the citizens in the middle Tennessee market with the ability and talent of Terry for those many years. His interest in building and supporting the communities we serve and accurately and fairly reporting the local news has been of great benefit to everyone.”

Craig wrote a weekly newspaper column for many years. He also served on the corporation’s board of directors and the Franklin County Publishing Co. director’s board. He and his wife owned The Moore County News newspaper in Lynchburg, Tennessee, for 27 years.

Moore County Mayor Bonnie Lewis fondly recalled her time working with Craig when he owned The Moore County News. “He taught me a lot,” Mayor Lewis said, noting she ran the paper for several years. “That was a great learning board for me.”

Mayor Lewis considers Craig the consummate professional in the newspaper industry as he brought a wealth of knowledge when he moved to Tennessee from Miami.

“He was definitely a professional in the journalism world,” she said, noting she is glad he was able to enjoy his retirement alongside his wife for many years. “I’m sad to hear of his passing.”

Craig was a 25-year Rotarian, member of various college and university boards, UGF chairman, Tullahoma Industrial Board chairman and president of Tennessee Press Association.

After 42 years in the newspaper business, he retired in 2000, and he and his wife moved back to Florida for 10 years, prior to finally moving to the Atlanta area. Craig was an avid hunter for most of his life and a collector. He was an accomplished sports car racer, winning many races, and he was the 1992 Sports Car Club of America Sports 2000 SARRC champion for the seven-state Southeast Division. His last race was the national runoffs at Road Atlanta in 1993 at age 54.

He is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren: Lola Pick and Calista, Alex and Cooper Craig. A private family service will be held in Atlanta. The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to a local Salvation Army unit.