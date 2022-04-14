Evvnt rolls out v2 event discovery to 2,400+ sites

NEW YORK — Evvnt Inc., America's largest events discovery network, powering media brands such as USA Today, Adams Publishing Group and Lee Enterprises, is upgrading with faster event discovery calendars. The U.S-based company launched its lightning-fast, mobile-first v2 event discovery service network-wide at the end of March.

“Event planners and the public rely on Evvnt discovery calendars to announce, promote and find local events ranging from comedy to local community events. In this release, we aim to improve the consumer event discovery experience with a real focus on search and mobile user experience,” said Richard Green, Evvnt founder.

“Our media partners will immediately see audience traffic growth with our v2 calendars, including new visitors that improved SEO brings,” said Peter Newton, Evvnt CEO - U.S. “We are already seeing spikes in self-transact marketing from event organizers, which means more revenue for our media partners.”

The redesign is aligned with Google best practice for mobile to increase functionality for local media websites to ensure exceptional local event discovery and to improve site speed, which has become incredibly important for local publishers.

Evvnt (evvnt.com) provides submit-once, everywhere marketing. Evvnt’s model allows event planners and promoters to easily get their events onto Evvnt calendars and into various online marketing and listing channels, with the option for newspapers to offer print. Media outlets can get the calendar portion of the platform free or can pay a monthly fee to buy into a revenue-sharing model. Evvnt is more cost-effective for newspapers than widely available options on the market.

The fully automated rollout includes:

Increased load speed to boost SEO and provide a better user experience.

More exposure for events that upgrade to a premium listing.

The ability for readers to apply multiple event filters at once and deep dive into event categories and subcategories to find exactly what they're looking for or find something new.

ABOUT EVVNT

Evvnt enables event organizers and venues of all sizes to ticket, manage and promote their events across the whole Evvnt ecosystem of event listing sites, calendars, directories, social networks and search engines from a single promotion platform. Evvnt forms the industry’s largest events advertising network with 100m+ consumers, 250k+ event creators and 5,200+ event discovery calendars operating in the U.S. and worldwide.