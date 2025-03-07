Canadian newsprint tariffs suspended for now

NNA Member Alert — March 7, 2025

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

Multiple sources have confirmed to NNA that newsprint is included in the list of products for which tariffs have been suspended per an agreement between President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The tariffs will be paused until April 2, 2025. That is also the date when reciprocal tariffs are due to take effect and there have been threats of new tariffs on Canadian products as recently as today. Paper suppliers should not be imposing the previously discussed “tariff surcharge” on shipments to our newspapers.

This continues to be a volatile and evolving situation and we will advise of any changes as they are confirmed.