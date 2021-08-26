Apply for the Employee Retention Credit ⁠— NNA/RSM ERTC webinar

The Employee Retention Credit provides a credit to an employer who was affected by the COVID-19 shut down in 2020 or 2021. The credit can provide for up to $5,000 per employee credit in 2020 (depending on the company’s facts and number of affected employees) and can provide up to $7,000 per employee per quarter in 2021 (depending on the company’s facts and the number of affected employees).

Please join us for a 1-hour presentation on Thursday, August 26 at 2 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. CT/ 12 p.m. MT/ 11 a.m. PT of the Employee Retention Credit rules and some of the practical issues we have seen in helping clients apply for the Employee Retention Credit. We will discuss the eligibility rules, employer aggregation rules, calculation and payroll issues, integration with PPP loan amounts (if applicable) and other technical issues.

Presented by:

Ryan Corcoran, Senior Manager, Washington National Tax, RSM US LLP, Washington, D.C. and

Karen Field, Senior Director, Washington National Tax, Washington, D.C.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/rsm_ertc

(FREE to NNA members; open to the public for $30 registration fee).

Please note: Only NNA members will have access to the recording for replay at their convenience.