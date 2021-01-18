'What Matters' industry advocacy campaign available for week of Inauguration Day

Amidst all of the commotion and distractions that are plaguing our communities and our nation, local community newspapers remain committed to providing fair, factual and balanced reporting. Newspapers continue to provide the information and framework necessary so readers can make informed decisions. This further demonstrates that local community journalism offers stability when readers need it most.

NNA members are invited to access these complimentary ads to run alongside any Inauguration Day coverage on January 20 and through the end of the month thanks for our friends at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

For the most significant impact, the PNA recommends running all three ads in the same issue.

Download the ads here. (https://panewsmedia.org/services/publications/what-matters-ad-campaign/)