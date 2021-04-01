Want to sell more advertising?

JERRY BELLUNE

Like you, many business people we help know a lot about their products and services.

Unfortunately they don’t know jack about marketing and advertising.

Or they think they know a lot more than they do.

Some have really insane ideas about what advertising is supposed to do.

They will want to run one ad to “test” your pull with the customers they want.

As you know, marketing and advertising don’t work that way.

Scott Channell tells why in his new book, “My Area Marketing: Local Business Growth & Advertising Strategy: A 7 Step Guide For Small Business & Service Professionals To Attract Ideal Clients & More Profit.”

Scott also lays out a blueprint even a novice can follow to succeed.

His new book will help business owners and managers make better marketing and advertising decisions.

If you are helping experienced business owners with their advertising, you and your sales people can show them new strategies in Scott’s book to take their business — and bottom lines — to higher levels.

If you have a friend or relative whose business is struggling, recommend they read this book and apply its sound principles.

Scott writes, “When your growth efforts are not grabbing winnable clients, you lose far more than marketing money spent.

“When those clients that could have been yours went to a competitor, you lost out on revenue now, repeat business from them, cross-selling opportunities, referrals and word of mouth benefits. Plus, you lose the community presence and branding value which builds with marketing that appeals to the best customers."

With this book you and your advertisers will learn to:

Attract more ideal clients.

Differentiate your offers from the competition.

Identify the most profitable ways to attract new business.

Tactics to achieve maximum profits.

Understand the cause and effect relationship of your choices.

Confidently take action and stick with efforts that work.

I’ve ordered 20 copies of Scott’s book for some of our advertisers who will benefit from reading it.

Scott’s book is available online at https://amzn.to/3fiav00

You can order bulk copies for your sales people and advertisers directly from him at Scott@ScottChannell.com

Jerry Bellune is chairman and editor emeritus of Lexington Publishing in Lexington, South Carolina.