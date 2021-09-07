Vernon Publishing acquiring Lake of the Ozarks newspapers

Vernon Publishing Inc. has agreed to acquire a group of publications in the Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri from Gannett Co. Inc. Vernon Publishing Inc. is owned by the Vernon family; Molly, Dane, Sharene and Trevor, who also serves as mayor of the city of Eldon, Missouri. The transaction is expected to close on September 1.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Gannett in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vernon Publishing publishes three other newspapers in the area, The Advertiser in Eldon, The Index in Hermitage, and The Tipton Times. The publications being acquired include the Lake Sun, Lake of the Ozarks Real Estate, Boats Magazine, Lake Leader, Lake Lifestyles Magazines, and Vacation News, all published in Camdenton.

“We are excited for the opportunity to publish this group of publications around the Lake of the Ozarks,” said Trevor Vernon. “I have great memories of growing up on and around the lake. We think these publications are a natural fit with the others we currently own. The future of these publications and the area is looking bright.”