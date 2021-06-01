USPS gets new governors

The USPS Board of Governors acquired new members in May. President Biden appointed former Deputy Postmaster General Ron Strohman and Amber McReynolds, chief executive officer of the National Vote at Home Institute, to the nine-person board. Both were confirmed by the Senate in May. With the new members, the board will have one remaining vacancy to fill on a board that was devoid of appointees for nearly two years as the Senate was unable to achieve confirmations of Presidential appointees.

Also in May, the USPS Board appointed Douglas Tulino, former chief of human resources at USPS, as new Deputy Postmaster General.

The Board of Governors includes nine non-postal employees, the Postmaster General and Deputy Postmaster General. The board has responsibility for oversight of USPS and management of postage rates and capital expenditures. Only the non-postal employees are permitted to vote on postage rates.