Through the viewfinder — third quarter 2021

Winning photographs in the Third Quarter 2021 Pub Aux Photo contest, taken from June 2020 to June 2021, captured early summer weather action.

FROM TOP

Bill Battle of the Washington (Missouri) Missourian topped all other Sports entries with his shot of two soccer players battling for the win.

Mitchell Keller of the Dodge County Pionier in Theresa, Wisconsin, won first place Feature photo for a perfectly framed local performance.

Lonnie Hinton of the Vienna Times in Illinois captured first place News photo for this ‘shot’ of locals honoring veterans on Memorial Day.

The first-place winners in each category receive personalized coffee mugs featuring a winning photo or a print of their photo.