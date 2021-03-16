Silvercrest celebrates 10-year anniversary as the leader in marketing technology

LOS ANGELES — Silvercrest passed an impressive milestone, celebrating 10 years in business this March. Silvercrest was founded in 2011 by William Rodriguez and Ryan Gesler who designed their proprietary software, LMap which stands for Local Marketing Automation Platform, out of the recognition that there was a paucity of comprehensive technology solutions for multi-unit brands, specifically in the franchise space.

Franchises with their location-based growth strategy, are uniquely designed to benefit from the marketing automation that LMap enables; from rule-based location and other variable information that are critically important to the franchising business model, such as pricing tiers and open-ended options.

Rodriguez and Gesler teamed up to create Silvercrest, an agency dedicated to delivering brand solutions for franchise and multi-unit organizations with the combination of proprietary technology, customer data, marketing needs, and media buying, harnessed in one sophisticated yet simple platform: LMap.

Silvercrest’s robust proprietary marketing technology software, LMap, is the only solution that allows brands to manage and access all of their technology, marketing, and media needs from one portal.

In the 10 years, Silvercrest has grown to an active client roster of approximately 30 brands, most of which are franchise brands. Every month more than 50,000 franchisees access and order marketing and media materials from LMap.

Leveraging automation, Silvercrest’s LMap system helps franchisors achieve brand compliance and helps franchisees easily activate marketing and media needs at a local level. Fundamentally, LMap helps brands and their locations save time, money, and mistakes by leveraging programmatic technology to make sophisticated marketers out of everyone.

Silvercrest celebrates its anniversary with a ‘10 Years as the Leader in Marketing Technology’ campaign that will span the entirety of 2021. The client roster supports this statement with brands such as Great Clips, Liberty Tax Service, Rent-A-Center, PostNet, Waba Grill, and Ziebart, counting Silvercrest as a crucial marketing partner. In honor of the occasion, Silvercrest has created a commemorative logo.

“We are dedicated to using and developing technology to solve our clients’ impossible problems,” William Rodriguez, co-founder and president of Silvercrest, said. “We look forward to breaking more new boundaries in the next 10 years, and we will stay focused on our mission to be the single solution for executing brands’ national and local marketing and media needs, delivering excellence every time.”

Silvercrest is the only SaaS martech platform that combines all aspects of brand’s marketing technology stack.

Silvercrest’s technological innovation and custom-built tools can simplify franchise brand’s national and local marketing needs. LMap is the only platform that allows brands to manage and access all of these needs from one portal: Territory & Data Analysis, Media Planning & Buying, National Ad Budget Tools, Automated Creative Versioning & Customization, Print-On-Demand, Coupon Bar Code Scanning & Analysis, Grand Opening Media & Kit Automation, Specialty Products & Apparel, Local Store Marketing Tracking, Email Marketing, Social Media Management, Franchise Development, and now Digital Tracking with Cookie Monster. Powering this is their Local Marketing Automation Platform (LMap) which is a user-friendly, cutting-edge cloud-based system. Visit www.silvercrest.agency