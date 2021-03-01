Reid Newspapers acquires Oklahoma Newspapers from Gannett

MIAMI, Oklahoma — Reid Newspapers announced it has acquired the Miami (Oklahoma) News-Record, the Grove (Oklahoma) Grand Lake News, and The Delaware County (Oklahoma) Journal from Gannett Co. Inc.

Reid Newspapers is a second-generation, family-owned newspaper company that owns seven other newspapers in Oklahoma and operates two large central printing operations in Weatherford and Vinita. Its newspapers include the Weatherford Daily News, the Perry Daily Journal, the Bethany Tribune and Country Connections. It also operates the Vinita Daily Journal, the Nowata Star, the Grandlaker and the Afton-Fairland American with business associates John and Janet Link of Vinita.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Gannett in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Phillip Reid serves as president and CEO of Reid Newspapers. His wife, Jeanne Ann, serves as CFO and co-owner. Phillip started his career at age 6 as a newspaper carrier and has been involved in the industry for 55 years. Phillip and Jeanne Ann met at the University of Oklahoma, where they graduated with degrees from the H.H. Herbert School of Journalism.

Current employees of the newspapers were offered continued employment with the transition. Area residents Brenda Haskell and Andrew Crawford have also been added to the staff of the newspapers.

“We run a family operation. Our goal is to work alongside leaders in the community to help grow and celebrate the towns we serve. Our doors are always open to new ideas and directions for the newspapers,” Reid said.

Newspaper offices will be located in both Miami and Grove.