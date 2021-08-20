Print, digital combo built around high school football is a popular sell in small towns

NNA Chair Brett Wesner, president of Wesner Publications in Cordell, Oklahoma, has found an unbeatable combination to attract advertiser interest: high school football and digital video.

Online video is sure to attract eyeballs to your website or Facebook page and Brett makes sure the high schools in his newspapers’ coverage area are prominently featured in a regular series of Football Preview videos.

Advertisers are lining up for the features that showcase highlights from the previous week’s game, interviews with the top players and insight from the head coach. Each segment offers an introductory message from the advertiser, a second commercial halfway through and then a wrap-up advertisement at the end. Prices vary from town to town but Brett says he finds the entire program is bringing in an additional roughly $10,000 per newspaper — and that is all plus revenue he and his staff created with just this idea.

Brett’s papers cover a variety of markets, ranging from around 800 population in the smallest, up to nearly 25,000 in the largest. His company publishes 15 titles in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico.

Brett says the videos are easy to put together with just an iPhone but additional software to edit the raw footage and give it a “polished” look costs a bit extra but are well worth the cost. He says he has sometime had staffers who could do the video editing and, when they aren’t available, he has found college students eager to pick up extra money to handle the jobs. Most videos run $150 to $250 for the editing expense, he says. Each Preview can bring in $200-$750 per week.

“Even small communities are likely to have students who can offer video editing skills on a contract basis,” says Brett.

Ad customers are eager to have their local newspaper offer them a combination of print advertising in their traditional newspaper accompanied by digital video that can be shared on their company’s web page or Facebook page.

“Offering customers a print/digital combination draws immediate interest from most advertisers and we’ve found it to be an easy sale”

What are you offering your advertisers that is a combination of traditional print and digital? Football is hot in virtually all small towns. Maybe this is the key!

